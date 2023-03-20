Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were once again disrupted on Monday amid protests by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Opposition.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm within minutes of the proceedings starting on Monday morning.

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament has witnessed disruptions almost every day since it commenced on March 13, as Bharatiya Janata Party MPs have been demanding an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London that democracy was under attack in India.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been holding protests seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the allegations made by American firm Hindenburg Research about the Adani Group.

On Monday, as soon as proceedings in the Lok Sabha began, BJP MPs started shouting slogans against Gandhi. The party urged Speaker Om Birla to set up a special Lok Sabha committee to look into whether Gandhi should be suspended for allegedly insulting the country, its democracy, and the Parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom, The Indian Express reported.

Opposition legislators also shouted slogans demanding an investigation into the Adani crisis.

Birla subsequently urged the protesting members to come to his chamber to find a way out of the logjam, according to PTI. He then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party has asked for a time slot to put forward its stand on Tuesday. He said that if time is granted, Gandhi will speak in Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he received 14 notices for suspension of business under Rule 267, nine of which were from the Congress, according to ANI. Shortly after he made the statement, protests began from both the treasury and Opposition benches, leading to the Upper House being adjourned for the tenth time since the second leg of the Budget Session began on March 13.