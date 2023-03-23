A district court in Surat on Thursday held Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation for his alleged remarks that all thieves have the surname Modi, ANI reported.

The Wayanad MP had allegedly made the remarks at a rally in Karnataka Kolar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had claimed that everyone with the surname Modi were corrupt, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Indian Premier League chief Lalit Modi and Punjab National Bank scam-accused Nirav Modi as examples.

BJP legislator Purnesh Modi had filed the defamation case against Gandhi. The Congress leader claimed that he made the remarks in a sarcastic vein, and did not mean to target any particular community.

More details to follow.