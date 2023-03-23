A first information report was filed against six police officials on Thursday in Jharkhand’s Giridih district after a four-day-old infant was allegedly crushed to death under their boots during a raid, PTI reported. The officials have also been suspended.

The case was registered after a postmortem report showed that the infant’s spleen was ruptured.

On Wednesday, a police team raided the home of an accused person, identified as Bhushan Pandey, in Koshodinghi village and allegedly stepped on his grandson who was sleeping inside one of the rooms, reported the Hindustan Times.

In a complaint, the father of the child has alleged that after the police crushed his son, they warned the family not to reveal the incident.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had ordered an investigation on Wednesday after a video shared widely on social media showed Pandey claiming that police raided his home and opened the door by force and stepped on the infant while searching the house.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said that the FIR against the police officials has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The officer in-charge was not at the spot[of the incident]... The investigation in the case will continue,” Renu said. “If required, more sections could be added to the FIR and further action will be taken accordingly.”