Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah be summoned for his corruption allegations against the National People’s Party government in Meghalaya.

In an election campaign speech in the state on February 17, Shah had said that the state government led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was the “most corrupt” in the country. However, following the poll results on March 2, the Bharatiya Janata Party entered into an alliance with the National People’s Party to form the state government.

In a letter addressed to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, Ramesh said that Shah has failed to act upon the information about the corrupt practices and instances of the Meghalaya government.

“In his capacity as the home minister, he [Shah] would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to the above conclusion,” Ramesh alleged. “...Therefore, in the highest national interest, we urge you to summon Shri Amit Shah and ask him to submit all the information and facts that led him to stated assessment and investigate the matter.”

Ramesh also took exception to the fact that the BJP formed an alliance with Sangma’s party despite accusing his government of corruption.