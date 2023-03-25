Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in an alleged corruption case, PTI reported.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader arrived at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi at 10.30 am.

The case pertains to allegations that Yadav’s father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav took land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways. The scam allegedly took place when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The central agency has alleged that candidates were appointed as substitutes in Group D positions in the Railways within three days of applying in “undue haste”. The appointments were later regularised when the “individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land”, the agency alleged.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation had questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, also a former Bihar chief minister, in the case.

On Saturday, RJD MP and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the same case, according to PTI. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the alleged scam.

On March 11, the agency carried out searches in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi, Ranchi and Mumbai on premises linked to the family as well as those linked to other RJD leaders.

At the time, it said that a bungalow situated at New Friends Colony in south Delhi is registered in the name of AB Exports Private Limited, which is accused of being a “beneficiary firm” in the case. The company is “owned and controlled” by Tejashwi Yadav, the agency alleged.

The Bihar deputy chief minister has alleged that the investigation is a result of his family’s opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party. “It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party,” Tejashwi Yadav had alleged on March 6.