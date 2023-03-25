Union minister Ramdas Athavale on Saturday said that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had apologised for the remarks he made in the United Kingdom, he would not have been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, The Times of India reported.

Gandhi, who was the MP from Wayanad, was disqualified a day after a Gujarat court convicted him to two years in jail in a defamation case for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname.

Athvale was talking about Gandhi’s comments in the UK where he had claimed that India was facing an attack on the basic structure of its democracy and a “full-scale assault” on the institutions of the country. He had also told British MPs that microphones of Opposition leaders were muted in Parliament and described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation.

A day after his suspension, Gandhi said at a press conference that he will continue to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Opposition leaders have accused the prime minister of favouring Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group. The conglomerate plunged into a crisis after United States-based firm Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

LIVE: Press briefing by Shri @RahulGandhi at AICC HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/9sLbsyijBt — Congress (@INCIndia) March 25, 2023

Gandhi also asserted that he will keep working for the country even if he is disqualified permanently as a Lok Sabha MP.

Though he has been disqualified, Gandhi’s Lok Sabha can be reinstated if his conviction is stayed by a higher court.

The Congress leader said that he will keep doing his work irrespective of whether he is in Parliament.

“I only speak the truth,” he said. “That is my job and I will keep doing it, even if I am disqualified or arrested. This country has given me everything, and that is why I do this.”

To a question on whether he would apologise for his remarks, the Congress leader said: “My name is Gandhi, not Savarkar. Gandhi does not apologise to anyone.”

The former Wayanad MP was referring to mercy petitions that Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar wrote to the British colonial administration while he was lodged at the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.