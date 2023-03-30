A clash broke out on Tuesday between Hindus and Muslims in Paldhi town of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district after songs were played on loudspeakers in a religious procession while namaz was being offered at a nearby mosque, ANI reported citing the police.

Four persons were injured in the violence, said Jalgaon Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar.

Two first information reports have been registered on charges of rioting and assaulting government officials and 45 persons have been arrested, the police said, according to The Indian Express.

Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while Namaz was going on, in Jalgaon district



Two FIRs have been registered, we've arrested 45 people so far. 4 people are injured in the violence. The present situation is peaceful and is… pic.twitter.com/EaT5WIOtwT — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

The incident occurred when a Hindu religious procession headed from Jalgaon to Vani in Nashik district passed the Paldhi village. The police said that an argument broke out between members of the two communities over loud music being played in front of the mosque. The argument led to a scuffle that escalated into stone pelting, the police said.

The police superintendent claimed that the music was shut down when the procession crossed the mosque. “However, when the music was restarted after the procession crossed the mosque, there was stone pelting at the procession,” Rajkumar told The Indian Express.

In a press release, the police said that the situation was soon brought under control. Nine Hindus and 63 Muslims have been named in the FIRs.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have alleged that the homes of Muslims were looted during the violence. The police, however, have denied the charge.

#Watch | Communal violence broke out in Paldhi in Jalgaon district after a religious procession was taken out in front of a mosque https://t.co/uvjE0d9Ufr pic.twitter.com/H91MLjOY9e — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) March 29, 2023

Jalgaon is one of the several cities in Maharashtra where Hindutva groups have made hate speech against Muslims during rallies held over the last couple of months.

At such a rally in Jalgaon, Sudarshan News Editor Suresh Chavhanke had said that he was in the state to ensure that a law against “love jihad” is passed. “Hindu youth should take morchas to mosques and madrassas where Muslim boys are taught how to fool our sisters,” he had alleged.

“Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory peddled by Hindu supremacist groups that claims that there is an plot by Muslim men to seduce Hindu women in order to convert them to Islam.

