The Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission asking the Gujarat University to provide details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Live Law reported.

The Central Information Commission is the top appellate body under the Right to Information Act.

Justice Biren Vaishnav of the High Court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the money with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority within four weeks.

During the hearings held last month, the Gujarat University had opposed the Central Information Commission’s order saying that someone’s “irresponsible childish curiosity” cannot be deemed to be in the public interest under the Right to Information Act.

The BJP has claimed that Modi was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Delhi University in 1978 and a Master of Arts degree from the Gujarat University in 1983. However, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the degrees are fake.

In 2016, the Central Information Commission was dealing with an application about Kejriwal’s electoral photo identity card. In response, the Aam Aadmi Party chief had said that he was willing to provide the information, but then Modi should also be asked to disclose details about his educational degrees. The commission then decided to consider Kejriwal’s response as an RTI application in his capacity as a citizen.