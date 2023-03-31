A woman was allegedly gangraped in Bengaluru by four men in a moving car, the police said on Friday, reported NDTV.

All four accused persons in the case have been arrested. They have been identified as Vijay, Sridhar, Kiran and Satish, reported The Indian Express.

The incident took place on the night of March 25, when the woman was sitting in a park with her friend in the National Games Village Complex in the Koramangala area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police CK Baba said that one of the accused person objected to the woman smoking in the park.

“Within a few minutes, her friend was allegedly threatened and sent from the place,” Baba said, according to The Indian Express. “The accused called his three friends, who came to the spot in a car and dragged her into it.”

The four persons then allegedly gangraped the woman in the moving vehicle and dropped her near her home in the early hours of the next day.

They also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she reported the incident to the police, reported NDTV.