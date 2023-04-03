Clashes erupted between two groups in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday evening during Ram Navami processions, reported PTI.

The clashes took place days after violence had broken out in the neighbouring Howrah district.

In Hooghly, authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services after the violence, in which several police personnel sustained injuries.

The clashes broke out around 6 pm in the city’s Rishra area, The Indian Express reported. The police said that two Ram Navami processions were organised in the area, and one of them was targeted near the Wellington Jute Mill More at GT Road.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were also participating in the processions when the clashes broke out.

“Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh and Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present in the procession that was attacked,” an unidentified officer of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate told PTI. “It was going through the traditional route when a group started throwing stones at it. We took immediate steps to address the situation.”

Ghosh claimed that the police remained silent spectators for a while before chasing away those who threw the stones. He added that Biman Ghosh was injured in the violence.

#WATCH| West Bengal: Arson & violence erupt in Hooghly during Ram Navami Shobhayatra at Rishra pic.twitter.com/JsxXOEAolH — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed in wards 1-5 of Rishra and Serampore’s ward 24, the police said. Internet services will remain suspended in parts of Rishra and Serampore till 10 pm on Monday.

Commenting on the violence, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joyprakash Majumdar alleged that the BJP wanted to engineer riots in West Bengal and create instability for political benefits, PTI reported.

“Why are they so bent on taking out Ram Navami processions during the holy month of Ramzan,” he asked. “Why was the Ram Navami rally taken out two days later?”

Majumdar alleged that the BJP was creating such a situation in the state so that it could demand President’s rule.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose issued a stern warning to those responsible for the clashes, reported ANI.

“The miscreants, the hooligans, and the thugs will be crushed with an iron hand,” said Bose. “They will be made to curse the day they were born. Mobocracy cannot derail democracy. We are determined, the state is determined to put an end to this arson and looting.”

He added: “The lawbreakers and their abettors will soon realise they are playing with fire. Reinforcement of forces has already rushed to the spot.”

#WATCH| "Hooligans & thugs will be crushed with an iron hand. They will be made to curse the day they were born. Democracy can’t be derailed. State determined to put an end to this arson & looting......": West Bengal Guv CV Ananda Bose on Hooghly ruckus pic.twitter.com/CuKbZvqdT8 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Earlier, violence had been reported from the Howrah district on March 30 and March 31. Clashes on March 30 took place between Hindus and Muslims during a Ram Navami procession. Several vehicles were set ablaze and shops were vandalised by rioters.

On March 31, a mob in the Shibpur area went on a rampage, attacking shops and vehicles.

Last week, communal violence was also reported from several other states including Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Most of the clashes erupted after Ram Navami processions, playing songs on loudspeakers, passed through Muslim-dominated areas.