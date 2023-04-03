At least 32 persons died in the United States after a series of tornadoes swept through the South and Midwest of the country, reported the Associated Press.

At least 15 persons died in Tennessee, five in Indiana and four in Illinois. Fatalities were also reported from the states of Alabama and Mississippi.

Since Friday, there have been more than 80 reported tornadoes in the country, the BBC reported citing the National Weather Service. The storms destroyed homes and shops in 11 states, and thousands of residents suffered power outages.

In Illinois, one person died after the roof of a theatre in the city of Belvidere collapsed during a music concert on March 31, CNN reported.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued another warning of severe weather, including strong tornadoes, from ArkLaTex – a tri-state region comprising parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas – to the mid-Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

Widespread severe weather, including strong tornadoes, is still expected from the ArkLaTex into the Mid-Mississippi Valley on Tuesday (4/4). Continue to be weather aware in these areas and keep up to date with our forecast updates in the coming days. https://t.co/QMmU4tBZDt pic.twitter.com/hxSVKyODyx — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 2, 2023

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders had declared a state of emergency in the state of Arkansas on March 31 and activated the national guard to help with recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he has reached out to the governors of Illinois, Arkansas, and Delaware to take stock of the situation.

“While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses,” Biden said.