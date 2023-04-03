Five Maoists were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday, PTI reported, citing the police.

Among those killed were Maoist Special Area Committee member Gautam Paswan and Sub-zonal Commanders Amar Gnjhu, Nandu, Sanjeev Bhuiyan and one person who has not been identified, reported The New Indian Express.

Authorities had announced a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on the Special Area Committee while the sub-zonal commanders had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said that two AK-47s, one INSAS rifle and two regular rifles were recovered from the spot, according to the newspaper.

The police said the security forces had received a tip-off that some Maoist commanders were present in the jungles in the Chatra district.

Following this, a joint operation was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force, the Jharkhand Armed Police and the Indian Reserve Battalion.