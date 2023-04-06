Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Munirathna was on Thursday booked for hate speech after his remarks about Christians, PTI reported.

Munirathna is the horticulture minister in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

During an interview with a Kannada news channel on March 31, he had claimed, “Christians are converting people at this moment also. Conversion is maximum in the slums. In places where 1,400 people are there, 400 have been converted. If they come [for conversion] then kick them out or give a complaint at the police station.”

A complaint was filed by Manoj Kumar, team lead of the Election Flying Squad-11 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, against the BJP MLA from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the Deccan Herald reported. Kumar said that Munirathna’s comments disturbed communal harmony and brought dishonour to Christians.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police filed a case against the minister under various sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups.

Last week, Congress’ Rajarajeshwari Nagar candidate Kusuma Hanumantharayappa had also filed a complaint against Munirathna, accusing him of inciting hatred between Kannadigas and Tamils. Congress MP DK Suresh had urged the police to arrest the BJP leader.