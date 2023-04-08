A 30-year-old Dalit woman died on Friday after she was allegedly raped and set on fire by a man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, the Hindustan Times reported, citing police.

According to a complaint filed by her husband, the woman was alone on Thursday when the accused, identified as Shakur Khan, broke into their house and raped her. The neighbours came to rescue her after hearing the commotion. However, Khan reportedly poured acid on the woman and set her on fire before running away from the scene.

The woman suffered 40% burn injuries and had been admitted to a government hospital in Balotra. She was later referred to a hospital in Jodhpur, where she died during treatment, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Barmer Police arrested Khan on Friday. A first information report has been registered against him under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 376 (punishment for rape ), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 450 (house trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code.

He has also been charged sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.