The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam reported the highest income among regional parties in India in the financial year 2021-’22, the Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report on Saturday.

The non-governmental organisation published an analysis of the income and expenditure of 36 regional parties on Saturday.

The report showed that the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam reported an income of Rs 318.74 crore, which amounted to 26.27% of all the regional parties that were analysed. The second-highest party in terms of earnings was the Biju Janata Dal with an income of Rs 307.28 crore, followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi with an income of Rs 218.11 crore.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which is presently in power in Telangana, was earlier called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The Biju Janata Dal registered the highest rise in its income from 2020-’21 to 2021-’22, followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Ten regional parties in India declared donations of Rs 852.88 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-’22, the Association for Democratic Reforms said. These parties are the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Biju Janata Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, YSR Congress, Janata Dal (United), Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Telugu Desam Party.

The total income of the 36 regional parties in 2021-’22 was reported to be Rs 1,213 crore.