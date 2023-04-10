The Bihar Police on Monday said that Bajrang Dal convener of Nalanda district Kundan Kumar was the mastermind behind the communal violence that took place during the Ram Navami festival in Bihar Sharif, reported NDTV.

Thirteen persons, including two police officials, were injured on March 31 after clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims during Ram Navami processions in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif and Rohtas’ Sasaram.

Kumar was arrested on April 8 after he surrendered as the administration began to attach his properties, said the police.

“He [Kundan Kumar] is accused of gathering a huge crowd in the name of a Ram Navami procession in Bihar Sharif without proper permission,” Nalanda Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra told The Telegraph on April 8. “That mob went out of control and violence started.”

One person had died during the clashes that also led to arson, looting and vandalism of shops, homes and educational and religious establishments belonging to both the communities, reported the newspaper.

On Sunday, the police said that Kundan Kumar and another accused man, Kishan Kumar, had planned and executed the communal clashes in Bihar Sharif through social media and a WhatsApp group that had 456 members, reported NDTV.

The member of the Hindutva group was the admin of WhatsApp group that was formed days before the Ram Navami festival, Jitendra Singh Gangawar, Additional Director General of Police told the news channel. Through the WhatsApp group, Kundan and Kishan Kumar spread fake videos about Muslims instigating the viewers to incite violence against them.

The police have registered 15 first information reports in the case, in which a total of 140 arrests have been made, reported ANI

Meanwhile, Kundan Kumar claimed that he has been framed even though he was with the officer in charge of the a police station in Bihar Sharif on the day of the violence, reported The Telegraph.

“I have surrendered because my family’s property was being attached,” he had told reporters on April 8. “The incidents happened because of the inadequate arrangements made by the administration.”