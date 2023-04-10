The Election Commission on Monday revoked the national party status of the Nationalist Congress Party, the All India Trinamool Congress, and the Communist Party of India, and granted the status to the Aam Aadmi Party, reported The Economic Times.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was recognised as a state party in Nagaland. The Tipra Motha Party was granted the state party status in Tripura, reported the newspaper.

Recognition of Aam Aadmi Party as the national party comes after the Karnataka High Court had directed the Election Commission last week to pass appropriate orders regarding its status by April 13, reported The Indian Express.

The High Court had made the direction while hearing a petition by Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy, who said that the outfit fulfills all the criteria to become a national party but has been denied by the poll panel.

According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party is recognised as a national party if either of three conditions are met. They conditions are that the party’s candidates secure at least 6% votes polled in four or more states in the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections and has at least four members in the Lok Sabha or have at least 2% of the total Lok Sabha seats and have candidates in Assemblies in at least less than three states.

An outfit can also be granted the status of national party if it has been recognised as a state party in four states, according to the third condition.

The Aam Aadmi Party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab. The party also contested Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat last year. In the Goa Assembly elections held in March last year, the party had received 6.77% of the vote while it won five seats in the Gujarat Assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party will also be contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections that will be held on May 10.

Once a party loses a national party status, the party will not get common symbol for its candidates in states where it is not recognised.

In 2019, the polling body had issued show cause notices to the Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India on withdrawing their national party status after their poor performances in the Lok Sabha elections.