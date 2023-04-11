The Congress has issued a warning to Sachin Pilot against his plan to hold a day-long hunger strike on Tuesday against his own government in Rajasthan.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in a statement on Monday night said that such a move amounts to “anti-party activity” and goes against the party’s interest.

Statement issued by Shri Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC In charge of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/PMn8aDdu0O — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 10, 2023

Pilot has alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has failed to take any action against corruption when Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vasundhara Raje was the chief minister of the state.

“While in opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted in the mines scam of Rs 45,000 crore.” Pilot had said on Sunday. “With six-seven months left for the elections, the opponents can spread illusions that there is some collusion.”

The MLA was referring to the 2015 accusation raised by the Congress that the Raje government, in violation of rules, had allocated 653 mines in the state in an arbitrary manner.

This was not the first time when Pilot had questioned his own party’s government in the state.

In August 2020, Pilot had staged a revolt within the Congress, pushing the Rajasthan government into a political crisis. The MLA from Tonk demanded that he be made the chief minister. The turmoil was resolved after the Congress formed a three-member panel comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel to address Pilot’s concerns.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises: Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA pic.twitter.com/SNmwTDLdJq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 9, 2023

Pilot had claimed that he was upset as Gehlot sidelined him in the state government.

In November, Gehlot had called Pilot a traitor and said that he has no chance of becoming the chief minister if the Congress wins the upcoming state Assembly elections.

On Monday, Randhawa suggested that Pilot should discuss any issues against his own government within the party forums, instead of raising them with the media or in public.

“I have been an AICC in-charge [of Rajasthan] for the last five months and Pilot has never discussed this issue with me,” Randhawa claimed. “I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party.”

Randhawa also dismissed Pilot’s accusation that he wrote two letters last year to Gehlot detailing the corruption issue, reported PTI. He said that Pilot had never discussed any letters despite several talks and discussions.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it was wrong to say that Gehlot was not acting against the alleged corruption.

“A probe is underway on how the BJP conspired to topple our elected government in Rajasthan and tried to buy our MLAs,” Khera said, according to PTI. “It is wrong to say that a probe is not on, as an investigation is being carried out and if anyone has a complaint, he should bring it to the notice of the AICC in-charge.”