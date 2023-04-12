The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra chief on Tuesday said that the party does not endorse state minister Chandrakant Patil’s statement questioning the role of the Shiv Sena in the demolition of the Babri Masjid, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier this week, Patil said that the demolition of the mosque was led by Hindutva organistions Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini. “The Shiv Sena [then led by Bal Thackeray] had no role in the Babri mosque demolition,” he said.

The Babri Masjid was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on land that was the birthplace of Hindu deity Ram. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the party did not endorse Patil’s statement and that it was his personal view. Bawankule said that all those who took part in the demolition of the mosque had only one dream – to witness the construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

“Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and sainiks also held the view that Babri mosque should be demolished and a magnificent Ram temple should be built at Ayodhya,” the state BJP chief said.

Patil’s remarks had led to vociferous criticism from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Uddhav Thackeray said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should either resign from his post or direct Patil to step down, according to PTI.

“The Ram Temple is being built on account of a court order, but some mice who crawled out of their holes are trying to take credit for it,” he said.

Later on Tuesday, Patil claimed that his statement was being distorted. “When the structure [Babri Masjid] was brought, there was no distinction between people of this or that organisation,” he said. “All of them were Hindus. If they were under the banner of any organisation, it was the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.”

Patil said that he has always revered Bal Thackeray, adding that he propagated several causes related to Hindutva.