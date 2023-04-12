India on Tuesday recorded 7,830 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day jump in infection count in 223 days, showed data from the Union health ministry.

The last time that India registered a higher single-day rise was on September 1, when the country recorded 7,946 fresh Covid-19 cases.

With Tuesday’s infection count, the overall case tally in the country has risen to 4,47,76,002.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The number of active cases on Tuesday climbed to 40,215, or 0.09% of the total infections.

Sixteen new deaths took the overall toll to 5,31,016. Two fatalities each were reported from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi, and one each was reported from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat. Although Kerala did not report any new deaths on Tuesday, it reconciled five fatalities from the last 90 days.

India has been reporting a spurt in coronavirus cases recently, prompting Haryana, Kerala and Puducherry to bring back the mask mandate.

On April 9, Puducherry said that the guidelines will be applicable all across the Union Territory, while Haryana made masks mandatory at gatherings of more than 100 persons. Kerala said that masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lifestyle diseases.