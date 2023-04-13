Jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son and his aide were killed by the Uttar Pradesh Police during a gunfight in Jhansi on Thursday, ANI reported.

Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide named Ghulam were both wanted in the murder case of lawyer Umesh Pal. Both of them were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. He was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24. His two security guards were injured in the incident and later died during treatment.

Ahmed, his wife Sahista Parveen, their two sons, his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and others were booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the case.

Two accused in Pal’s killing – Arbaaz and Vijay Chaudhary – were also killed in gunfights by the police on February 27 and March 6. Such extrajudicial executions have risen since the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Following Pal’s murder, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had declared in the Legislative Assembly on February 25 that he would “grind to the dust” those involved in the crime.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police claimed that sophisticated weapons, new cellphones and SIM cards were recovered from Asad and Ghulam, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were produced before a court in Prayagraj in connection with Pal’s murder case.

On Wednesday, while being brought to Pragyagraj from Ahmedabad, Ahmed had pleaded with the Uttar Pradesh government to “spare his family”, according to The Indian Express.

He had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking protection as he claimed threat to his life in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“I want to tell the government that I have been totally reduced to dust,” Ahmed had told reporters. “Please don’t trouble our women and children now.”