Of the 30 chief ministers of states and Union Territories, 29 have declared assets worth crores, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms revealed on Wednesday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 current chief ministers and found Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the wealthiest among them.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader has total declared assets worth Rs 5,10,38,16,566. Reddy is followed by Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu Chief Minister who has total declared assets worth Rs 1,63,50,58,142. Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik is the third richest chief minister with assets worth Rs 63,87,41,816.

According to the report, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest declared assets at Rs 15,38,029. The Trinamool Congress leader is followed by Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan who has declared assets worth Rs 1,18,75,766. Manohar Lal Khattar is the chief minister with third lowest assets at Rs 1,27,00,985.

The report extracted data from affidavits filed by the chief ministers prior to contesting their last elections.

Besides measuring assets of the chief ministers, the combined report also analysed their liabilities, education qualifications, their age group, and criminal records.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had the highest amount of declared liability at Rs 8,88,47,570. He was followed by Karnataka’s Basavaraj Bommai at Rs 4,99,23,550, and Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde who has declared liabilities of Rs 3,74,60,261.

Assets of chief ministers. (Credit: Association for Democratic Reforms)

Criminal cases

Of the all 30 chief ministers, 13 had criminal cases declared against them.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader had the most number of criminal cases against him at 63 out of which 37 were serious criminal cases under Indian Penal Code. Criteria for serious criminal offence can include offence for which maximum punishment is of five years or more, if an offence is non-bailable or if it is an electoral offence or bribery.

Serious offence also includes offence related to loss to exchequer, offences that are assault, murder, kidnap, rape related, or those that are mentioned in Representation of the People Act (Section 8), under Prevention of Corruption Act, or crimes against women.

Rao was followed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who has 47 cases against him, including 10 serious offences. Reddy was the third chief minister with maximum criminal cases against him at 38 out of which 35 were for serious offences.