Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindutva group Vishwa Hindu Parishad on April 10 pledged the economic boycott of Muslims and Christians in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur days after communal clashes took place in the state, reported The Hindu on Wednesday.

Communal clashes had erupted in Bemetara district on April 8 after two school students from different communities got into a fight reported The Indian Express. The incident soon spilled over into a clash between members of the two communities.

A 23-year-old daily wage labourer Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed during the violence, while three police officials were injured, reported The Hindu

On April 10, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another Hindutva group Bajrang Dal, backed by the BJP members, also called for a bandh across the state.

In a video circulating on social media, Mukesh Chandak, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member, can be heard saying that all Hindus should have signboards in their shops and business institutions indicating that they belong to Hindu owners, The Hindu reported.

Former BJP MP from Bastar Dinesh Kashyap and politician Kamal Chandra Bhanjdeo were also present during the event.

This is from Bastar, Chhattisgarh.



Hindus took oath for economic boycott of Muslims and Christians.



Let the world see apartheid in "Secular Democratic India". @fernanddev pic.twitter.com/aFeApACtLy — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) April 11, 2023

“We have taken cognisance of the incident,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P Sundarraj told The Hindu. “We are going through the video and have also spoken to some of the individuals who were present. Prima facie it is a case of discrimination on the basis of religion.”

A day after the oath was administered, the police found two bodies with head injuries near the Korwai village in the same district where the violence had taken place last week, reported The Indian Express. The deceased were identified as Rahim Umad Mohamed and Idul Mohamed Rahim.

The police have arrested 11 persons in connection with last week’s communal violence so far, reported NDTV.