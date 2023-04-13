The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked eight persons for allegedly beating a 32-year-old man to death on suspicion of theft, PTI reported.

The man, identified as Shivam Johri, worked as a manager for a transport businessman Bankim Suri, reported NDTV. Several employees of the transporters were allegedly assaulted after a package of fabric business Kanhiya Hosiery went missing.

Neeraj Gupta, the owner of the Kanhiya Hosiery, had taken Johri to the garment firm of another accused person Kunal Arora, where the alleged incident took place, reported PTI.

“According to the police complaint, Johri was tied to a pillar, his shirt removed and hit repeatedly with a belt,” Circle Officer BS Veer told the news agency. “Gupta, Arora and six others also gave him electric shocks.”

A video shared on social media shows Johri being physically assaulted with sticks and belt in a warehouse.

Warning: Disturbing video



In a UP shocker, 4 workers including a manager at a transport company were allegedly held captive, flogged and brutally tortured on suspicion of theft in Shahjahanpur district. Manager Shivam Johri (in the video) succumbed to the brutal torture. pic.twitter.com/ThH9lv23Oq — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 13, 2023

His body was allegedly left abandoned at a medical college on Tuesday night, reported NDTV. Gupta then allegedly informed Johri’s family that he had died of electrocution on Wednesday, reported PTI. However, when a police official examined the body in the hospital, he noticed injuries inconsistent with the claim of electrocution.

Investigation showed that Johri was beaten to death.

A first information report was registered then against eight persons including, Suri, Gupta and Arora, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.