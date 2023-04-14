An 11-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and forced to shout religious slogans by a group of minors in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, The Hindu reported on Thursday.

The police said that the boy was taken by the accused to near a pond in the city’s Nipania area on the pretext of buying toys, according to NDTV. A video shared on social media shows the boy naked and being forced to shout slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Pakistan Murdabad”.

The minor managed to escape and subsequently inform his family, who then filed a complaint with the police.

In a statement, the police said that the accused have been apprehended. A case has also been registered against them for kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, according to NDTV.

The police urged the public to not share the video of the incident on social as those involved in the incident are minors.