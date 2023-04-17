Eleven persons died and 20 others were hospitalised due to heatstroke at an award ceremony organised by the Maharashtra government in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar on Sunday, reported The Indian Express.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was held at an open ground between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm to felicitate social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari. It was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

पद्म श्री डॉ आप्पासाहेब धर्माधिकारी जी 30 सालों से स्वास्थ्य, स्वच्छता, आदिवासी बस्तियों में नशामुक्ति के साथ-साथ अनेक क्षेत्रों में अतुलनीय सेवा कार्य कर रहे हैं।



अपना पूरा जीवन जनसेवा को समर्पित करने वाले समाजसेवी को आज 'महाराष्ट्र भूषण-2022' से सम्मानित करने का सौभाग्य मिला। pic.twitter.com/UWJHzP8NmM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 16, 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers said that more than 10 lakh people attended the event, reported The Indian Express. Nearly 300 people complained of dehydration and exhaustion, they added.

Provision of tents was limited to those present on the stage, members of the media and few select others, reported The Hindu.

Data from the Indian Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory, the maximum temperature in Mumbai was 34.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 32.4 degrees. Data at the weather department’s Navi Mumbai observatory was not updated, according to The Indian Express.

On Sunday evening, Shinde said that the deaths were very unfortunate and announced that the cost of treatment of those in the hospital will be borne by the state government, reported PTI.

He also said that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of the dead.

“Lakhs of people had come for the event and it went well,” Shinde said after visiting those hospitalised, according to PTI. “It is painful to see some of them suffer.”

Fadnavis said that he was praying for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and Nationalist Congress leader Ajit Pawar visited those hospitalised.

Maharashtra| Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray & NCP leader Ajit Pawar met people who're undergoing treatment in MGM Kamothe Hospital after they suffered heatstroke during Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar pic.twitter.com/cLCgjxzA7j — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Uddhav Thackeray blamed the Shinde government for the deaths and alleged that the event was not properly planned, reported ANI.

“I interacted with four to five patients,” Thackeray said. “Two of them are in critical condition…Who will investigate this incident?”

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil also accused the state government of negligence. “For this [the deaths], the government should be charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” he said in a tweet.