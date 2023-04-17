The Odisha Police have arrested 79 persons for their alleged involvement in communal violence that broke out in Sambalpur city last week, reported PTI.

On April 12, a motorcycle rally organised by an organisation named the Hanuman Jayanti Samonyoya Samiti was pelted with stones, leading to at least 10 police personnel sustaining injuries, according to The Hindu. The organisation later called for a 36-hour bandh in Sambalpur, and the call was supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Posters calling for boycotting Muslim traders subsequently appeared in parts of the city, but they were soon removed by police officials. On April 14, incidents of violence and arson were reported from several parts of the city. Authorities imposed a curfew to prevent further violence on the morning of April 15.

Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said on Sunday that there were no reports of violence since the curfew was imposed.

The official said that 26 persons were arrested for throwing stones at the bike rally, and 53 were taken into custody in connection with the violence on April 14. “It appears to be a pre-planned violence as per the indications received so far,” he said. “More arrests will be made in future.”

Gangadhar said that several accused persons are absconding.

The superintendent of police added that authorities have identified homes from where stones or batons were seized during searches, The Indian Express reported. “If the houses are constructed on government land through encroachment and used for committing organised crimes, we will definitely demolish them,” he said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh accused the Biju Janata Dal government in the state of adopting an “appeasement policy” in the case, PTI reported.

On the other hand, BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy said it was unfortunate that a Union minister was politicising a sensitive situation.