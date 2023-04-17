The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding, reported Bar and Bench.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath said that it was inclined to grant bail as a chargesheet had already been filed in the case.

Gokhale had moved the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court had denied him bail on February 2.

The Trinamool Congress spokesperson was arrested in Delhi on December 29 by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch. The police had alleged that Gokhale collected over Rs 72 lakh from more than 1,700 persons through a crowdfunding platform called “Our Democracy” and diverted the money for personal use.

The Gujarat Police had booked Gokhale based on a complaint by a woman who claimed to have donated Rs 500 to the politician through online application Razorpay. He was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 467 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code.

