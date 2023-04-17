The Aam Aadmi Party’s national joint secretary Gopal Italia was on Monday arrested for an allegedly defamatory statement about state Bharatiya Janata Party members, reported PTI. However, he was later released on bail.

On September 2, Italia was booked for allegedly using derogatory words against BJP state president CR Paatil and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and also for referring to BJP workers as “goons” This was after an alleged attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Manoj Sorathia in the Surat district.

A first information report was registered against Italia at the Umra police station in the Surat district, based on a complaint filed by BJP worker Pratapbhai Chovadiya, reported The Indian Express. The case is being investigated by the Surat Crime Branch.

After he was granted bail on Monday, Italia alleged that the state police wants to harass him.

“Such statements are made by all political leaders against one another,” Italia said, according to PTI. “How come an FIR was lodged only against me? They [police and government] are misusing their power.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said that Italia’s arrest was an indication that the BJP is scared of its electoral performance in Gujarat. The Aam Aadmi Party had won from five constituencies in the Assembly polls.

“The BJP is so shocked by the spectacular performance of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat that it has now arrested our Gujarat leader Gopal Italia,” Kejriwal said. “Now BJP has only one aim, how to finish Aam Aadmi Party. These people will put everyone in jail one by one.”