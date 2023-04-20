Seventy-eight persons were killed and 73 others were injured in a stampede during an event to distribute financial aid in Yemen’s capital of Sanaa on Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported.

The incident took place in a school where residents had gathered to receive donations – 5,000 Yemeni Rial (or Rs 1,642) per person – from local businessmen during the holy month of Ramadan, according to Reuters.

Two witnesses told the AP that in an attempt to control the crowd, armed Houthi rebels at the event fired into the air that apparently hit an electrical wire, causing it to explode. This sparked panic among the crowd, which included many women and children.

Videos shared on social media showed bloodstains, shoes and clothing scattered on the ground.

At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa as hundreds gathered in a school to receive aid, witnesses and Houthi media said https://t.co/SqOUASroac pic.twitter.com/PRDUDiQSst — Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2023

Yemen’s interior ministry said that two organisers behind the event have been detained. It alleged that they did not coordinate with local authorities before organising the event, according to the AP.

Yemen’s capital has been under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthis since they ousted the internationally-recognised Yemeni government in 2014.

This had prompted a civil war which has resulted in over 1.5 lakh deaths and caused what the United Nations calls the “world’s worst humanitarian disaster”.