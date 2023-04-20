A Surat sessions court on Thursday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname, reported NDTV.

This means that the politician’s suspension as a Lok Sabha member will continue.

On March 23, Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment for his speech ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader was convicted under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The court, however, had granted him bail and suspended his sentence for 30 days.

Even as the Surat court has denied a stay on the conviction, it will next hear Gandhi’s application challenging the two-year jail sentence, PTI reported.

A day after his conviction, Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. According to Section 8(3) of the law, a legislator sentenced to jail for two years or more stands to be disqualified from the date of conviction till six years after serving time.

The case against Gandhi pertains to comments he made at a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi was said to have asked: “Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names?”

Nirav Modi is a fugitive businessman accused in the Punjab National Bank scam while Lalit Modi is former Indian Premier League chief who has been banned for life by the cricket governing body.

Gandhi’s legal team will continue to use all options still available to them under the law, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

The defamation case against Gandhi had been filed by BJP leader Purnesh Modi. On Thursday, the counsel representing Purnesh Modi, told reporters that the session court held that Gandhi’s case was not an exceptional one, ANI reported.

“The complainant is made out sufficient case...Merely being an MP is not a ground to suspend the conviction,” Advocate Harshit Toliya told the news agency.