India on Thursday recorded 12,591 new cases of coronavirus, marking the highest single-day rise in eight months, PTI reported.

The number of active cases stood at 65,286, while the daily positivity rate was 5.46%, the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed. Active cases refer to persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment.

Forty deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours in the country. This included 11 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, according to PTI.

According to the ministry, 10,827 persons recovered from the infectious disease. The nationwide recovery rate was 98.67%.

In view of the rising number of cases, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra held a review meeting with officials from the Union health ministry, NITI Aayog and other departments to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The officials at the meeting said it was critical to focus on identifying emerging hotspots and urged state governments to monitor trends of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections.

At the meeting, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the majority of cases are being reported in eight states – Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

India has been reporting a spurt in coronavirus cases over the last couple of weeks. However, virologists and medical experts say that the rise in cases is not a cause for panic.