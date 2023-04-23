Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Moga district of Punjab, the police said on Sunday morning. The Khalistani sympathiser had been on the run for more than a month.

Details about the arrest will be shared later, the police wrote in a tweet. However, news reports said that Singh had surrendered in a gurudwara in Moga, following which he was taken into custody. In a video purportedly shot in the gurudwara, Singh can be seen saying that he will surrender.

An unidentified police officer told PTI that Singh faces charges under the National Security Act and will be taken to Dibrugarh in Assam. Eight of Singh’s aides are already in custody in Dibrugarh under the National Security Act.

The 30-year-old Khalistan sympathiser has been absconding since March 18, when the Punjab Police began a crackdown against his organisation, Waris Punjab De. The crackdown started days after he and his supporters stormed a police station in Amritsar on February 23 following the arrest of one of the preacher’s aides for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.

ANI tweeted a photo of Singh in custody saying it had been shared by official sources. The news agency also posted visuals of the gurudwara in Moga where he was arrested.

Singh has garnered a significant following by making speeches which often focus on Punjab’s youth and religion. He has also given several interviews supporting demands for Khalistan, an independent state for Sikhs.

The police have booked him under the National Security Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation.

