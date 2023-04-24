The Delhi Police have asked for a report from an oversight committee that investigated the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an officer told PTI on Monday.

The development came a day after several athletes, including Olympic bronze medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia as well as Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Vinesh Phogat, resumed their protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking action against him.

The country’s top wrestlers had first leveled the allegations against Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj, on January 18 during a protest at the same site. They, however, ended the demonstration after marathon talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

On January 23, the sports ministry had formed an oversight panel, headed by boxer MC Mary Kom, to investigate the matter. The committee had been instructed to submit its findings within a month. But the committee submitted its report in the first week of April and its findings have not been made public so far.

On Monday, Phogat shared a photo of wrestlers sleeping in the open on a footpath. “Podium to footpath,” she wrote. “In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight.”

Phogat told reporters that the protesting wrestlers have “lost faith in the system”.

She added that the athletes have been trying to reach out to Thakur and other authorities for three months, NDTV reported.

“The members of the committee are not responding to us, sports ministry has also not said anything, they don’t even pick up our calls,” Phogat said. “We have won medals for the country and have put our careers at stake for this.”

Seven women wrestlers, including a minor, have also filed a sexual harassment complaint against Singh at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi. However, a first information report has not been filed yet.

“The FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light,” the officer told PTI on Monday.

Punia vowed that the athletes will not back down till Singh is punished, reported ANI. “This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is the BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party,” he added.

Singh, who has completed 12 years as the Wrestling Federation of India president, has denied the allegations against him. Last week, he had hinted that he might look for a new role within the governing body. He is not eligible to contest elections this time under the government’s Sports Code as he has completed three four-year terms as president.

Also read: