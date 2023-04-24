West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Opposition parties have to send out a message that they stand united against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, ANI reported.

“I have said earlier too that I have no objections [to Opposition unity],” Banerjee claimed. “I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with the media’s support and lies.”

The West Bengal chief minister made the remarks during a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav. On April 12, Kumar and Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the roadmap for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Banerjee’s statement about Opposition unity contradicts her announcement from March 2 that the Trinamool Congress party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone.

On Monday, Banerjee said that there was “no ego clash” among the Opposition, reported NDTV.

“I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash [Narayan] movement started in Bihar,” she said. “If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next…”

Kumar said that the discussion with Banerjee was “very positive” and added that they discussed the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation’s interest,” he said, according to ANI. “Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They [BJP] are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation’s development.”

Kumar will travel to Lucknow next to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, according to The Indian Express.