A mob set a police station on fire in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj town on Tuesday during protests over the death of a minor girl, PTI reported.

The girl’s body was found in a pond on April 21, a day after she had gone missing. According to the police, a preliminary post-mortem examination report said that the girl died due to poisoning. However, her family has alleged that she was raped before she was murdered. On Tuesday, a protest against alleged inaction by police turned violent.

Violence grips #Kaliaganj once again over the death of a teenage girl last week. Amid fresh protest today, angry mob sets a section of Kaliaganj police station on fire. #Bengal police fire rubber bullets, tear gas shells to disperse crowd pic.twitter.com/7iVmX2V27T — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) April 25, 2023

The girl’s death had sparked violent protests in the area on April 22 as well. Several shops and e-rickshaws were set on fire, prompting the police to use tear gas shells and batons against the protestors.

On Monday, four police officials were suspended for allegedly dragging the body of the girl on the road during a protest by her family.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the case, according to The Indian Express. One of them has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for communalising the matter. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday, an unidentified police officer said that the mob broke barricades and threw stones at the police station, reported PTI. He said that police resorted to baton-charging to dispel the mob, but could not stop it from entering the police station and setting it on fire. One vehicle was also set ablaze.