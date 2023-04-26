The Central Indian Administrative Service Association on Tuesday said that it was deeply dismayed by the Bihar government’s decision to grant early release from prison to gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan.

Mohan, who had founded the now-defunct Bihar People’s Party, was convicted for the murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994. The court held him guilty of inciting a mob that was protesting the killing of Chhotan Shukla, another gangster-turned-politician from the Bihar People’s Party.

Mohan, a former MP, was among 27 life term prisoners whose release was notified by the Bihar government on Monday. On April 10, the state amended its prison manual to remove a provision that disallowed remission to those convicted for murdering a public servant on duty.

The amendment allows early release of those convicted for such crimes if they have served an actual sentence of 14 years of imprisonment or 20 years of imprisonment with remission.

Mohan had been lodged in the Saharsa District Jail and was recently released on parole to attend a wedding in his family.

On Tuesday, the Central IAS Association said that the amendment of the prison manual, which led to Mohan’s release order, was tantamount to denial of justice.

“Such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of administration of justice,” the association representing civil servants said. “We strongly request the State Govt. of Bihar to reconsider its decision at the earliest.”

A convict of a charge of murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be re-classified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice. — IAS Association (@IASassociation) April 25, 2023

In the past few days, several Opposition leaders have also urged the Bihar government to reconsider its decision to grant early release to Mohan. However, Janata Dal (United) MLC Neeraj Kumar said that the amendment was not meant to benefit any individual.

On Tuesday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also said: “What’s the controversy in this? He has served his sentence and is being released legally.”