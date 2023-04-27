The first batch of 360 Indian citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday night, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

The violence in Sudan broke out on April 15 after weeks of rising tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over a proposed plan to merge the Rapid Support Forces – a powerful paramilitary group – into the national Army. Daglo commands the Rapid Support Forces.

The warring factions had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday. India began evacuating its citizens from the north African country the next day.

India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2023

Till the early morning on Thursday, 1,100 Indian nationals, including those who have arrived in New Delhi, have been taken out of Sudan. They are first being moved to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia as part of the government’s Operation Kaveri.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is in Jeddah to oversee the evacuation process.

Both the warring factions in Sudan have been vying for supremacy since they worked together to overthrow the country’s long-term authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The military later agreed to share power with civilians but the rivalry between the two men has twice led to postponement of the signing of an agreement with civilian factions.

The violence has led to 427 fatalities so far and left over 3,700 injured, AFP reported, citing agencies of the United Nations.