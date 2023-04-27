The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the decision of the Delhi University to bar a student from appearing for examinations for a year on allegations that he had organised a screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported Live Law.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav observed that the decision was a “violation of natural justice”.

The documentary examined Modi’s alleged role in the 2002 riots and his subsequent track record. Even as the BBC did not release the documentary in India, the Centre had directed YouTube and Twitter to remove links sharing snippets from the documentary.

Research scholar Lokesh Chugh had moved the High Court after Delhi University issued him a show cause notice alleging that he had disturbed law and order inside the campus by screening the documentary. On March 10, Chugh was barred from appearing for any examination for a year.

In his plea, Chugh had claimed that he was not present in the campus at the time of the screening on January 27. He also said that he had not been informed about the charges against him and that the university resorted to “disproportionate action”.

Meanwhile, the university authorities told the court that Chugh was involved in campus politics and was instrumental in inciting the other students to “indulge in petty politics”, reported Live Law. However, the High Court noted that the university did not apply its mind while passing the order to bar Chugh from sitting for examinations.