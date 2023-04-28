National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice chairperson Arun Halder on Thursday visited the family of a 17-year-old girl who died last week in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district and alleged that attempts have been made to suppress the truth about the death, reported PTI.

The girl’s body was found in a pond in Kaliaganj town on April 21, a day after she had gone missing. According to the police, a preliminary report of a post-mortem examination said that the girl died due to poisoning. However, her family has alleged that she was raped before she was murdered.

The death had sparked violent protests in the area. Several shops and e-rickshaws were set on fire on April 22, prompting the police to use tear gas shells and batons against the protestors. The protests had also turned violent on Tuesday as a mob set the Kaliaganj police station on fire and beat up a police officer.

In the violence, Mijanur Rehman, a civic volunteer was critically injured on Tuesday. He succumbed to his injuries at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri two days later.

In view of the violence, the district administration on Thursday banned large gatherings under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and suspended internet services in Kaliaganj, reported PTI.

“These measures will continue till April 30,” an official told the news agency.

Meanwhile, Halder alleged that Uttar Dinajpur administration and Raiganj superintendent of police were not cooperating with her.

“The IG [inspector general], North Bengal, district collector and SP have been served a notice to reply within seven days,” she told PTI. “I could sense that there was an attempt to suppress the truth.”