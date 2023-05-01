The Supreme Court can grant divorce on the ground of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage”, a constitution bench ruled on Monday, Live Law reported.

This is not recognised in the divorce laws but the bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, AS Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari said that the Supreme Court has the liberty to invoke Article 142 of the Constitution in such matters.

Article 142 gives discretionary powers to the Supreme Court to pass orders “necessary for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it”.

In its order, the court also held that the mandatory waiting period of six months for divorce through mutual consent can be done away with, subject to conditions.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing a plea on whether the six-month waiting period under the Hindu Marriage Act was dispensable. However during the hearing, the court decided to deliberate upon whether “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” should be made one of the grounds for divorce, Live Law reported.

While reading out the operative parts of the judgement, Justice Khanna said that the court has specified the factors which would amount to “irretrievable breakdown”.

These factors and other details such as conditions for doing away with the six-month waiting period will be known when the detailed judgement is released.