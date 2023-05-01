The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections and promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code as well as the National Register of Citizens in the southern state, PTI reported.

“Uniform Civil Code” refers to a proposed common personal law that will govern marriages, divorces, succession and adoption for all Indians. Currently, these practices are regulated by varying personal laws based on the religion practised by the individual or the community to which they belong.

The National Register of Citizens is an exercise meant to identify undocumented migrants residing in the country.

The Karnataka elections will be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

The BJP on Monday said that the introduction of the National Register of Citizens in the state will ensure the “speedy deportation of all illegal migrants”, reported NDTV.

BJP President JP Nadda, while releasing the manifesto, said that a high-level committee will be formed to make recommendations for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

“The Constitution allows us to move towards the direction of Uniform Civil Code,” he said, according to PTI. “Justice to all, appeasement to none is our policy,” he said.

He added that the saffron party’s manifesto was centred around six themes – food security, quality education, affordable and accessible healthcare, income support, social justice as well as development and prosperity.

“We will constitute an agriculture Fund worth Rs 30,000 crore to establish micro cold-storage facilities and agro-processing units in all gram panchayats,” he said. “We will undertake modernisation and digitisation of the APMCs [Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees], accelerate farm-mechanisation, establish five new agro-industry clusters and three new food-processing parks supported by 1,000 FPOs [farmer producer organisations].”

The BJP also promised three free cooking gas cylinders to all families below the poverty line. Each will be given during the month of Hindu festivals of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali.

