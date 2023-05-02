The Congress on Tuesday in its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections promised to impose a ban Hindutva group Bajrang Dal and Islamic outfit Popular Front of India, saying they promote enmity and hatred among communities.

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations,” the manifesto read.

In September, the Centre had already banned the Popular Front of India and its affiliates for five years for allegedly having links with terror groups.

In its manifesto released at an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Congress also said that if voted to power in Karnataka, it will repeal within one year “all unjust laws and other anti-people laws” passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

The 224-member Assembly will go to polls on May 10. The votes will be counted on May 13.

The manifesto reiterated the “five guarantees” that have been at the centre of the Congress’ poll campaign in the southern state:

Gruha Jyothi – 200 units of free electricity to all households.

Gruha Lakshmi – Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to the woman head of every family.

Anna Bhagya – 10 kilograms of food grains of their choice to every member of a below poverty line.

Yuva Nidhi – Rs 3,000 every month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 every month for unemployed diploma holders.

Shakti – Free of cost travel for all women in state-owned buses.

The Congress also promised to release a caste census report for the state and to raise the ceiling on reservations from the existing 50% to 75%.

Under the proposed quota system, the Congress said it would increase the reservation for the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities.

Besides, the manifesto also promised to raise the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%. The Congress added that it would restore the 4% quota for Muslims that was recently scrapped by the BJP government, stoking controversy in the state.

Last month, the Basavaraj Bommai government decided to withdraw the 4% Muslim quota in its last Cabinet meeting before the elections. The government decided to allocate the 4% quota equally among the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities.

However, the Supreme Court has put a stay on the move till May 9.