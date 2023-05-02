Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday resigned as president of the Nationalist Congress Party. He held the post since the party was formed in 1999.

“I have three years tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha, I will not contest elections henceforth,” Pawar announced on Tuesday at the book launch event of the second edition of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati, reported The Indian Express. “In these three years, I will more concentrate on issues concerned to state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities.”

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Following his announcement, party workers and leaders demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue of the book launch unless he rescinds his decision, PTI reported.

There has been no announcement on who will succeed Pawar as the Nationalist Congress Party chief.

However, the 82-year-old leader recommended a committee of senior leaders to take over his responsibilities. The committee includes his daughter Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar and senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Anil Deshmukh among others.

All the senior leaders have urged Pawar to stay on as the president. Patel told reporters that he did not take party leaders into confidence before announcing the decision.