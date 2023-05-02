The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First airline after it cancelled all of its scheduled flights for the next two days, reported ANI.

The domestic airline cancelled the flights for Wednesday and Thursday after it filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal, Go First’s Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona told PTI.

In a statement, the airline said that it has been forced to file for protection due to the “ever-increasing failure” of the Pratt & Whitney engines, reported NDTV. Pratt & Whitney supplies engines for Go First’s Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet.

The series of alleged failures has resulted in Go First to ground 25 aircraft, which is about half of the airline’s Airbus A320neo aircraft fleet, NDTV reported, citing the statement.

The number of aircraft that have been grounded due to the alleged faulty engines has risen from 7% in December 2019 to 31% in December 2020 to 50% in December 2022, the airline said.

The Wadia-group owned airline, comprising a staff of over 5,000, said that it will submit a detailed report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The civil aviation body said on Tuesday that it had received no prior intimation for such cancellations, which amounts to non-compliance with conditions for approval of schedule, reported ANI.

The suspended flights will resume only after Go First’s insolvency application is admitted, Khona told PTI.