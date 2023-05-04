The Army and paramilitary forces were deployed in Manipur on Wednesday after violence was reported from several parts of the state during a tribal agitation.

Around 7,500 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal districts, the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

“The columns of Army and Assam Rifles along with Manipur police have intervened promptly to control the situation,” it said. “Violence was controlled by morning hours. Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control.”

#IndianArmy & #AssamRifles undertook major rescue operations to evacuate more than 7500 personnel, of all communities, relentlessly throughout the night to restore law & order in #Manipur.@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi @official_dgar pic.twitter.com/wEKA2Mc841 — PRO, Kohima & Imphal, Ministry of Defence (@prodefkohima) May 4, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that “precious lives have been lost” in the violence but did not give further details.

“In the last 24 hours, some incidents of clashes, vandalism and arson have been reported in Imphal, Suangphumun, Bishnupur, Kankopi and others,” Singh said. “These incidents are due to prevailing misunderstandings between two sections of our society. The state government is taking all steps to maintain the law and order.”

My humble appeal to everyone in the State to cooperate with the Government in maintaining peace & harmony at this hour. pic.twitter.com/qViqbuflWr — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 4, 2023

Boxing legend Mary Kom sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “Manipur is burning”.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that he spoke with Singh, who briefed him about the ground situation and the steps taken to restore peace, reported PTI.

The Centre has also dispatched teams of the Rapid Action Force for deployment in violence-hit areas of the state. The RAF is a specialised force trained to handle riot-like situations.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribals participated in a march called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur across all the ten hill districts of the state to oppose the demand of the Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.

In an order on April 19, the Manipur High Court asked the government to consider petitions for including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list “expeditiously, preferably within a period of four weeks”.

The members of the Meitei community, who account for 60% of the state’s population, are largely concentrated in the Imphal Valley. The community claims that it faces difficulties due to large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshi nationals. They are not allowed to settle in the state’s hilly areas as per existing laws.

On the other hand, the tribal communities fear that Meiteis may take over their land resources if they are given Scheduled Tribe status.

On Wednesday, as the protest turned violent, a curfew was imposed in 9 out of 16 districts in Manipur. The curfew was imposed in Churachandpur, Jiribam, Pherzawl, Imphal West, Chandel, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur districts. The government also suspended mobile internet services across the state for five days.

Also read:

Why Manipur’s tribes are alarmed by court push for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community