An 18-member panel of the Nationalist Congress Party on Friday rejected veteran politician Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down from the post of the president, ANI reported.

The panel consisted of Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar and senior leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Anil Deshmukh, among others.

“[Sharad] Pawar saheb took the decision without informing us,” Patel said. “Considering all the demands of the party workers and leader we held a meeting today and the committee has passed a proposal [to reject Pawar’s resignation] unanimously.”

#WATCH | NCP's Core Committee meeting underway in Mumbai after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post. pic.twitter.com/HzfkpBqBJ2 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

The formation of the committee was recommended by Pawar, who resigned as the president on May 2. Pawar held the post since the party was formed in 1999.

“I have three years tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha, I will not contest elections henceforth,” Pawar had announced at a book launch event of the second edition of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati. “In these three years, I will more concentrate on issues concerned with the state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities.”

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Pawar’s decision led to protests by party workers, who arrived in Mumbai from all over Maharashtra and even parts of the country.

Demonstrations were held at the Nationalist Congress Party office in Mumbai and several district presidents of the party tendered their resignation in protest.

On Friday, Patel said that Pawar was requested to reconsider his decision by several leaders, reported ANI.

The party and the country needs a leader like Pawar, he said. “Not only NCP leaders but other party leaders and eminent personalities also requested him to continue as party chief,” he added.

On Thursday, Pawar told party workers in Mumbai that their “feelings will not be ignored”, reported The Indian Express.

“For the decision taken now, many of your colleagues from outside Maharashtra have come to this place,” Pawar had said. “They want to talk to me tomorrow. We will meet by tomorrow evening. After that, we will take the call on announcing the final decision in the next one or two days.”

Pawar had announced his resignation amid speculation that Ajit Pawar could lead a group of MLAs to join the Maharashtra government. The government is currently headed by Eknath Shinde, who, along with 16 MLAs, broke ranks with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to join hands with the BJP in June.

