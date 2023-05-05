Two Army personnel were killed and four were injured in an explosion triggered by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday.

The Army’s Northern Command said that its personnel were conducting intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of militants who were involved in an ambush on an Army truck on April 20 in which at least five soldiers were killed.

During the joint operation, in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri, the terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer. Additional teams from the vicinity have been… — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3,” the Army said. “Around 7.30 am on Friday, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave.”

The Northern Command said that the militants then triggered an explosive device, which left two Army personnel dead and four injured, including an officer.

Those injured were evacuated to Command Hospital at Udhampur. The Army sent additional teams from the vicinity to the site of the gunfight.

“There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorist group and the operation is in progress,” it added. “Further details are being ascertained.”