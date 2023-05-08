At least 22 people, including children, were killed after a houseboat capsized in Kerala’s Malappuram on Sunday, PTI reported, citing a senior district official.

The tragedy occurred at around 7 pm near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach at Tanur, a coastal town in the district.

There were more than 30 passengers on board and those rescued alleged that the boat was overcrowded. Most of the passengers also did not have safety life jackets, reported The Indian Express.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday said that the toll is likely to rise as rescue operations are still underway. However, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, Abdurahiman added.

PK Kunhalikutty, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League, told PTI that boats are not allowed to enter the waters after 6 pm but the operators violated the rule.

Another legislator from the Indian Union Muslim League, KPA Majeed, said that officials were warned about the lack of safety measures, reported The Indian Express. The town mainly has fishing vessels and the tourist boat service had been launched recently. The authorities allowed the service to continue without ensuring safety of the passengers, Majeed alleged.

Atleast 21 people dead after a tourist boat capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district. NDRF on the spot; search still underway for other victims.



(Visuals from overnight rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/v1BQs8Ztx6 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the district collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation. Fire and police units, officials from the revenue and health departments and residents from Tanur and Tirur are involved in the rescue operation, a statement from Vijayan said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force from Thrissur also went to Malappuram for the rescue operation.

The chief minister announced that Monday has been declared as a day of mourning and all government events have been postponed as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the accident.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 7, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala,” Modi said in a tweet. The Centre will also provide an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased.”

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. District officials said that eight persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.