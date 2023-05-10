A woman doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a hospital in Kerala’s Kollam district by a man who was brought there for treatment by the police, PTI reported.

The man, Sandeep, attacked Vandana Das with scissors and a scalpel when she was treating a wound on his leg. Four police personnel were also injured, according to The News Minute.

Sandeep was taken to the the hospital after he got into a fight with his family members.

“He [Sandeep] had consumed alcohol and was violent when we took him to the hospital,” an unidentified police officer said, according to PTI. “He was alone with the doctor as we are not allowed into the room when a patient’s wound is being dressed.”

Medical students, under the aegis of House Surgeons Association, protest over the murder of Dr Vandana Das, in Thiruvananthapuram.



She was stabbed by an accused, brought for a medical check-up by Police at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital & died at another hospital.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was shocking and extremely painful.

“Assaulting health workers in the line of duty is unacceptable,” Vijayan said in a statement, according to PTI. “A thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. The government will take strong action against attacks on doctors and health workers.”

Shocked and deeply saddened by the murder of Dr. Vandana Das at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kerala. GoK will take enhanced measures to prevent such acts & ensure healthcare professionals' safety. Heartfelt condolences to her family & friends, as we join in their grief.

The incident has triggered protests by doctors in Kollam and other parts of the state.

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association president TN Suresh said that all medical services, except emergency treatment, will be suspended at hospitals in Kollam.

He also urged the state government to strengthen security at hospitals and ensure that due precautions are taken while bringing an accused for medical examination.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George triggered a controversy after she said that Das was “inexperienced and got scared” when the attack took place, according to The News Minute.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that George’s statement was a joke.

“Does she mean the doctor was inexperienced to counter or defend against an attack by a man addicted to drugs and alcohol?” he asked.

Complete failure of system: Kerala HC

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday said the state government failed to protect the young doctor, reported PTI.

“When you [the police] knew the man was acting abnormally, you should have restrained him,” a bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath said. “You should be able to anticipate the unanticipated. Else there is no need for the police.”

The bench also said that the incident has created a “fear psychosis” among doctors, medical students and their parents, according to PTI.

“Doctors have gone on strike,” it said. “What excuse would you give for denial of treatment to thousands of patients as a result? Can you blame the doctors for any problem caused to any patient today due to the strike?”